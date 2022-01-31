 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

General Dynamics To Begin Work On $518M Global Logistics Contract To Support US Army CECOM
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 3:39pm   Comments
Share:
General Dynamics To Begin Work On $518M Global Logistics Contract To Support US Army CECOM
  • General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD) business unit General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has received a $518 million task order award from the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM).
  • The company will provide logistics, sustainment, and maintenance services for joint U.S. and coalition forces worldwide within the Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB) regions.
  • The task order was provided under the Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services Multiple Award IDIQ contract awarded in April 2021.
  • The Government Accountability Office (GAO) announced in December that work could commence following the dismissal of two contract award protests.
  • Price Action: GD shares traded lower by 0.86% at $210.99 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GD)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2022
Recap: General Dynamics Q4 Earnings
General Dynamics Clocks 1.8% Revenue Decline In Q4; Bottom-Line Tops Street View
Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2022
Earnings Outlook For General Dynamics
Acquisition Gives AMMO (NASDAQ: POWW) An Online Marketplace
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com