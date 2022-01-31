General Dynamics To Begin Work On $518M Global Logistics Contract To Support US Army CECOM
- General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD) business unit General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has received a $518 million task order award from the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM).
- The company will provide logistics, sustainment, and maintenance services for joint U.S. and coalition forces worldwide within the Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB) regions.
- The task order was provided under the Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services Multiple Award IDIQ contract awarded in April 2021.
- The Government Accountability Office (GAO) announced in December that work could commence following the dismissal of two contract award protests.
- Price Action: GD shares traded lower by 0.86% at $210.99 on the last check Monday.
