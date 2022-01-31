 Skip to main content

Boeing Bags ~$20B Worth Order From Qatar Airways For The New 777-8 Freighter Aircraft
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 3:09pm   Comments
Boeing Bags ~$20B Worth Order From Qatar Airways For The New 777-8 Freighter Aircraft
  • Qatar Airways will be Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) launch customer for 777-8 Freighter, with a firm order for 34 jets and options for 16 more, worth more than $20 billion at current list prices.
  • The order would be the largest freighter commitment in Boeing history by value. The first delivery of the new freighter is anticipated in 2027.
  • Qatar Airways will convert 20 of its 60 777X family orders to the 777-8 Freighter as part of today's agreement. Qatar Airways is also ordering two current 777 Freighters to capitalize on the buoyant air cargo market.
  • Also ReadBoeing Clocks 3% Revenue Decline In Q4
  • The 777-8 Freighter will be the industry's largest, longest-range, and most capable twin-engine freighter. With a range of 4,410 nautical miles (8,167 km), the 777-8 Freighter has a maximum structural payload of 118 tonnes.
  • Boeing will build the 777-8 Freighter in its Everett, Washington factory. The company has invested more than $1 billion into the Everett site to support 777X production.
  • Boeing and Qatar Airways also signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a firm order of 25 737-10 aircraft and purchase rights for 25 additional airplanes. The total value of this 737-10 commitment is ~$7 billion at current list prices.
  • Price Action: BA shares traded higher by 4.52% at $199.24 on the last check Monday.

