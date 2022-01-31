Carnival Extends Time For Equity Offering
- Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) has extended its share purchase program until April 30, 2022, under the same terms, from the previous date of January 31, 2022.
- The company had offered to sell shares of its common stock through its agent BofA Securities, having an aggregate offering price of up to $500 million.
- As announced earlier, Carnival intends to use the offering net proceeds to purchase an equivalent number of Carnival plc ordinary shares and general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: CCL shares traded higher by 4.05% at $19.75 on the last check Monday.
