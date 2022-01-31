AmpliTech CEO Provides Update: All You Need To Know
- AmpliTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) CEO Fawad Maqbool disclosed a backlog of $10.5 million in orders likely to ship principally in the first half of 2022, versus revenue of $3.5 million in the twelve months ended September 30, 2021.
- Maqbool said it provides an excellent revenue base via new solutions and expanded sales and marketing outreach.
- Maqbool added, "Setting us apart is our industry-leading radio frequency signal processing technologies which enable the movement of data with greater efficiency, improved reliability, reduced power, and lower cost. These performance advantages are of critical importance to satellite communications, 5G connectivity, quantum computing, and other services struggling to achieve the far greater data transfer rates they require. Having up-listed to Nasdaq less than a year ago, we are eager to build investor awareness via high-quality forums like Little Grapevine."
- AmpliTech is a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications.
- Price Action: AMPG shares traded higher by 4.68% at $2.91 on the last check Monday.
