Foresight Partners With Japanese Supplier On ADAS Vision Systems
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FRSX) has signed a joint proof of concept (POC) project with the American division of a Japanese tier-one supplier for the automotive industry.
- The project comes after a successful evaluation of the QuadSight vision system prototype reported on March 19, 2021.
- The project consists of technological evaluation and testing of predefined simulated and real-life scenarios.
- Foresight intends to create a stereo pair using the supplier's existing camera hardware to generate rich perception based on enhanced 3D depth map.
- "We are excited to see increased interest in our unique technology from the automotive industry, as more companies that have evaluated our QuadSight prototype system choose to proceed to POC projects with us," said CEO Haim Siboni.
- Price Action: FRSX shares traded higher by 10.8% at $1.39 on the last check Monday.
