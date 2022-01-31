 Skip to main content

A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 10:21am   Comments
Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

  1. Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) - P/E: 8.52
  2. Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) - P/E: 6.2
  3. BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) - P/E: 4.71
  4. PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) - P/E: 5.76
  5. Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) - P/E: 7.25

Tivity Health saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.48 in Q2 to 0.42 now. Surface Oncology has been featured as a value stock. Surface Oncology's Q3 EPS sits at -0.44, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Most recently, BioNTech reported earnings per share at 14.56, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 12.97. PMV Pharmaceuticals saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.29 in Q2 to -0.33 now. Tenet Healthcare's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.99, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.59.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

