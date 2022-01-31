 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Shafton Of DealMaker Broke Down The Basics Of Investing Terminology On Benzinga's List Maker Event

Lindsey Tomasko , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 9:17am   Comments
Aaron Shafton, Head of Marketing at DealMaker, spoke with Spencer Israel on January 26 during the Benzinga List Maker’s Event about the fundamentals of common acronyms used when investing. Learn more about terms like Reg A, Reg CF, Reg D and much more. 

Watch the full interview here: 

