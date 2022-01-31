EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Shafton Of DealMaker Broke Down The Basics Of Investing Terminology On Benzinga's List Maker Event

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Aaron Shafton, Head of Marketing at DealMaker, spoke with Spencer Israel on January 26 during the Benzinga List Maker’s Event about the fundamentals of common acronyms used when investing. Learn more about terms like Reg A, Reg CF, Reg D and much more.

Watch the full interview here:

