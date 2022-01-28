 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Olaplex Makes Strategic Investment In Arcaea
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 1:56pm   Comments
Share:
Olaplex Makes Strategic Investment In Arcaea
  • Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) has made a strategic investment in the beauty company, Arcaea, during the third quarter of 2021. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Arcaea will grow new ingredients and product experiences for beauty by leveraging technology, such as DNA sequencing, biological engineering, and fermentation.
  • Arcaea has raised $78 million in Series A funding from a consortium of strategic and financial investors, including Cascade Investment L.L.C., Viking Global, Olaplex, Chanel, Givaudan, and Wittington Ventures. 
  • Price Action: OLPX shares traded higher by 1.42% at $19.98 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OLPX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Olaplex To Launch Retail Products At Ulta Beauty Stores
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com