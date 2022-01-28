Olaplex Makes Strategic Investment In Arcaea
- Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) has made a strategic investment in the beauty company, Arcaea, during the third quarter of 2021. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Arcaea will grow new ingredients and product experiences for beauty by leveraging technology, such as DNA sequencing, biological engineering, and fermentation.
- Arcaea has raised $78 million in Series A funding from a consortium of strategic and financial investors, including Cascade Investment L.L.C., Viking Global, Olaplex, Chanel, Givaudan, and Wittington Ventures.
- Price Action: OLPX shares traded higher by 1.42% at $19.98 on the last check Friday.
