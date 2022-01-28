 Skip to main content

Huntington Ingalls Industries Names Chris Kastner To Succeed Mike Petters As CEO
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 11:04am   Comments
  • Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) board elected Chief Operating Officer Chris Kastner to become President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2022.
  • The board also elected president and CEO Mike Petters to become executive vice-chairman of the board for a transition period.
  • Petters will support the leadership transition as executive vice chairman and will remain an HII employee through 2022.
  • Kastner was promoted to his current COO position in February 2021, after serving as HII's EVP and CFO since March 2016.
  • HII noted Kastner's selection to succeed Petters is part of the multi-year succession planning process.
  • Price Action: HII shares are trading lower by 2.27% at $184.16 on the last check Friday.

