 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 9:45am   Comments
Share:
A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

  1. Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) - P/E: 6.23
  2. Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) - P/E: 8.47
  3. Bunge (NYSE:BG) - P/E: 6.09
  4. Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) - P/E: 6.01
  5. Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG) - P/E: 3.52

Big Lots's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.14, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.09. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.77%, which has increased by 0.68% from 2.09% last quarter.

Sendas Distribuidora has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.12, which has decreased by 42.86% compared to Q2, which was 0.21. Bunge has reported Q3 earnings per share at 3.72, which has increased by 42.53% compared to Q2, which was 2.61. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.3%, which has decreased by 0.49% from last quarter's yield of 2.79%.

Most recently, Ingles Markets reported earnings per share at 3.78, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 3.79. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.76%, which has decreased by 0.25% from 1.01% in the previous quarter.

Hailiang Education Gr's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.8, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.64.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (BIG + ASAI)

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
Where Big Lots Stands With Analysts
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com