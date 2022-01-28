 Skip to main content

L3Harris Secures $750M IDIQ Contract From US Marine Corps
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 7:05am   Comments
L3Harris Secures $750M IDIQ Contract From US Marine Corps
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has secured a competitive 10-year, $750 million single-award IDIQ contract from the U.S. Marine Corps for multi-channel handheld and vehicular radio systems.
  • The L3Harris Falcon IV family of manpack and handheld radios selected by the USMC have been broadly adopted by the U.S. Army, U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Air Force, and a growing number of key allies to provide secure, resilient, and interoperable communications capabilities.
  • These Multi-Channel Radios provide true resilience against peer adversary threats, key for Force Design 2030 and JADC2.
  • Price Action: LHX shares closed lower by 2.86% at $216.27 on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

