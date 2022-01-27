 Skip to main content

China Airlines Orders Four Boeing 777 Freighters
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 3:52pm   Comments
China Airlines Orders Four Boeing 777 Freighters
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has received an order for four 777 Freighters from China Airlines, valued at $1.4 billion at list prices.
  • The 777 Freighter has a range of 4,970 nautical miles (9,200 km) with a maximum revenue payload of 102 tonnes (224,900 lbs).
  • The 777F will allow China Airlines to make fewer stops on long-haul routes, further reducing associated landing fees.
  • "We are thrilled that China Airlines has again selected the 777 Freighter to serve as the backbone of its world-class air cargo fleet," said Ihssane Mounir, SVP of Commercial Sales and Marketing.
  • Price Action: BA shares traded lower by 2.22% at $189.96 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

