China Airlines Orders Four Boeing 777 Freighters
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has received an order for four 777 Freighters from China Airlines, valued at $1.4 billion at list prices.
- The 777 Freighter has a range of 4,970 nautical miles (9,200 km) with a maximum revenue payload of 102 tonnes (224,900 lbs).
- The 777F will allow China Airlines to make fewer stops on long-haul routes, further reducing associated landing fees.
- "We are thrilled that China Airlines has again selected the 777 Freighter to serve as the backbone of its world-class air cargo fleet," said Ihssane Mounir, SVP of Commercial Sales and Marketing.
- Price Action: BA shares traded lower by 2.22% at $189.96 on the last check Thursday.
