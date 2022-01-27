Afya Adopts 1.8M Share Buyback Program
- Afya Ltd (NASDAQ: AFYA) Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to 1.8 million of its shares, representing 4% of its free float.
- The company plans to begin the repurchase program on January 27, 2022, and complete it by December 31, 2022.
- Afya expects to utilize its existing funds and future dividends to be received from Afya Participações to fund repurchases made under this program.
- Price Action: AFYA shares traded higher by 9.39% at $13.98 on the last check Thursday.
