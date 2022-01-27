Lowe's Teams With Petco On Store-In-Store Pilot Program

Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) is partnering with Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) for a store-in-store pilot program that integrates Petco’s operations within the home supply retailer’s locations.

What Happened: The first Lowe's + Petco store-in-store concept is scheduled to open next month at Lowe's Alamo Ranch in San Antonio, Texas. Fourteen additional Petco store-in-stores will be added to Lowe's locations in Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina by the end of March.

Petco’s presence within the Lowe’s locations will include pet-related products including food and wellness supplies, as well as mobile grooming and the company’s Vetco vaccination clinics, microchipping and prescription pest prevention services.

Why It Happened: Lowe's noted it has a longstanding open-door policy that welcomes pets in their stores, and the Mooresville, North Carolina-headquartered company framed the pilot program as an extension of this policy.

"For many of our customers, their pets and their homes top the list of things that matter most, especially after two years spent mostly together within the same four walls," said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president of merchandising. "This partnership enhances the total home solution we offer them by bringing home improvement and pet care products, services and expertise together under one roof."

Nick Konat, Petco's chief merchandising officer, added. "Bringing Petco's pet care expertise, high-quality products, and veterinary and grooming services to Lowe's helps make it easier than ever to create healthy, happy homes for pet parents and the pets they love."

Photo: Birgl / Pixabay