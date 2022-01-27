 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amcor Unveils New Platform For Paper-Based Packaging
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 11:08am   Comments
Share:
Amcor Unveils New Platform For Paper-Based Packaging
  • Amcor PLC (NYSE: AMCR) has launched a new platform of paper-based packaging products called AmFiber.
  • AmFiber aims to redefine the capabilities of traditional paper packaging, providing a wider range of features and functional benefits.
  • The first AmFiber product launch in 2022 will provide snacks and confectionery customers in Europe with a widely recyclable package, delivering a high barrier from oxygen and moisture.
  • Amcor will gradually extend its new paper-based offerings into broader applications such as coffee, drink powders, seasoning, and soups.
  • Price Action: AMCR shares are trading higher by 1.93% at $11.99 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMCR)

Amcor Makes $5M Strategic Investment In PragmatIC Semiconductor
Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Amcor's Chart
Amcor Hikes Prices By 15%
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 15, 2021
Amcor Opens Healthcare Packaging Facility In Singapore
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com