Amcor Unveils New Platform For Paper-Based Packaging
- Amcor PLC (NYSE: AMCR) has launched a new platform of paper-based packaging products called AmFiber.
- AmFiber aims to redefine the capabilities of traditional paper packaging, providing a wider range of features and functional benefits.
- The first AmFiber product launch in 2022 will provide snacks and confectionery customers in Europe with a widely recyclable package, delivering a high barrier from oxygen and moisture.
- Amcor will gradually extend its new paper-based offerings into broader applications such as coffee, drink powders, seasoning, and soups.
- Price Action: AMCR shares are trading higher by 1.93% at $11.99 on the last check Thursday.
