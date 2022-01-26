LiqTech Inks 3-Year OEM Membrane Sales Supply Agreement
- LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ: LIQT) signed a 3-year OEM membrane supply agreement with a large European customer for drinking water treatment.
- The company expects total revenues under the initial term of the contract to exceed $23 million.
- LiqTech anticipates recognizing ~$3.5 million revenue in 2022, with first revenues commencing in the 3Q22 and the remaining $20 million to be realized in 2023 and 2024.
- First deliveries under the agreement are expected to occur during the third quarter of 2022, with regularly scheduled deliveries over the 36 months of the contract.
- The arrangement also includes a mutual renewal option after the original agreement.
- Price Action: LIQT shares are trading higher by 6.74% at $5.86 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.