Blink Charging Partners With Bridgestone Retail Operations To Deploy 50 EV Charging Stations
- Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) will deploy 50 Blink IQ 200 charging stations at 25 Firestone Complete Auto Care and Wheel Works stores, in cooperation with Bridgestone Retail Operations (BSRO), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas.
- Each of the 25 locations will deploy a dual-port Blink IQ 200 fast level 2 charging station. Pilot locations will be in central markets, including Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California.
- "Collaborations with mainstream consumer brands, such as Bridgestone, play an important role in the pursuit of widespread EV adoption in the U.S," commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder, and CEO of Blink Charging.
- Price Action: BLNK shares are trading higher by 3.33% at $20.50 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.