Elbit Systems Secures $16M Contract To Supply Space Telescope
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 6:48am   Comments
  • Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: ESLT) has secured a contract worth ~$16 million to supply a space telescope to the Weizmann Institute of Science under Israel's Ultraviolet Transient Astronomy Satellite (ULTRASAT) program to observe and research deep space.
  • The contract will be performed over a period of two years.
  • The ULTRASAT program is jointly managed and funded by the Weizmann Institute of Science and the Israeli Space Agency.
  • Elbit Systems will develop, manufacture, and integrate a highly sensitive, wide field of view ultraviolet space telescope to help scientists understand the creation of heavy elements, black holes, and gravitational waves and discover astronomical phenomena.
  • Price Action: ESLT shares closed lower by 1.68% at $163.71 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

