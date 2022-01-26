Why Are JinkoSolar Shares Trading Higher Premarket?
- JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd's (NYSE: JKS) principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. (Jiangxi Jinko), has completed its initial public offering process and started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board on January 26, 2022.
- Jiangxi Jinko has issued 2 billion shares representing 20% of the total 10 billion shares outstanding after the IPO.
- Jiangxi Jinko issued the shares at RMB5.00 per share fetching gross proceeds of RMB10.00 billion.
- After the IPO, JinkoSolar owns 58.62% of Jiangxi Jinko.
- JinkoSolar is one of the largest solar module manufacturers globally.
- Price Action: JKS shares traded higher by 12.6% at $46.21 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
