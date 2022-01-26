 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Begins Production For E-Transit, Deliveries To Begin In Coming Weeks
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 26, 2022 1:47am   Comments
Share:
Ford Begins Production For E-Transit, Deliveries To Begin In Coming Weeks

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has started production of its electric E-Transit cargo vans in Kansas City, Missouri, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday, citing a company executive.

What Happened: Deliveries for the electric E-Transit in the U.S. will begin in the coming weeks.

Ford had previously opened reservations for the electric E-Transit in May last year and said the electric commercial van is expected to go on sale early this year.

The E-Transit is expected to go on sale at a targeted price of $43,295.

Why It Matters: The electric E-Transit is key to Ford’s strategy to gain market share in the commercial van category. 

See Also: Ford Says Fleet Demand For E-Transit, F-150 Lightning Pro Is High, Expects Them To Be Quickly Sold Out

The automaker had in September revealed 24,000 reservations for the E-Transit. 

Ford is expecting the popularity of its full-size pickup truck F-150 and Transit commercial vans to trickle down to its electric variants as well and help it compete with electric-vehicle market leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). 

Farley had in May this year told investors the automaker plans to electrify its most iconic models and restated plans to launch a commercial self-driving business by 2022.

Price Action: Ford shares closed about 1% higher at $19.6 a share on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Ford

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

Joe Biden Gives Himself A Pat On The Back As GM Announces $7B Michigan EV Investment
Ford, GM CEOs Among Those Invited By Biden To Discuss $1.75T 'Build Back Better' Legislation On Wednesday
GM To Invest $7B In Michigan To Support Goal Of Wresting EV Leadership From Tesla By 2025
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
BofA Expecting Earnings Beat From GM, But Misses From Ford And Tesla: What Investors Need To Know
Analyst Sees Battery EV Sales Rise Over 8-Fold In Next Five Years — Elon Musk Says He Senses A 'Trend'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Ford E-TransitNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com