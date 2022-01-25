 Skip to main content

Midwest Utility Picks NV5 For $8M Geospatial Vegetation Management Contracts
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 3:20pm   Comments
  • NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEE) has received contracts exceeding $8 million from a Midwest electric utility to acquire lidar data and provide remote sensing analytics to mitigate the risk of vegetation-related outages.
  • NV5's lidar and remote sensing analytics solutions identify and map the locations and severity of encroaching vegetation, allowing the utility to optimize its vegetation management plans.
  • NV5's data and analytics will be used to define the utility's 2022 and 2023 forestry management requirements.
  • Price Action: NVEE shares traded lower by 3.66% at $104.37 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: News Contracts Small Cap

