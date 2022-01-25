Tetra Tech Secures $16.9M Software Development Task Order
- Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ: TTEK) has secured a $16.9 million task order to provide application development, modernization, enhancement services, and other technical support under its $169 million contract with the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
- Under the five-year task order, Tetra Tech Federal IT Services Group will provide complete lifecycle technology services to support BLS in collecting, analyzing, and disseminating essential economic information to support public and private decision-making.
- Tetra Tech will also provide statistical application development, database design, machine learning, and production support and maintenance.
- Price Action: TTEK shares traded lower by 4.20% at $137.10 on the last check Tuesday.
