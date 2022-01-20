Disney Creates Hub Focused On International Content Creation

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has created a new hub for international content creation to serve its streaming services platforms.

What Happened: The new hub comes in response to the rapid expansion of its streaming offerings, with 179 million subscriptions across the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu platforms as of the end of fiscal year 2021, Disney announced Wednesday.

The Mouse said it plans to more than double the number of countries served by Disney+ to 160-plus by fiscal year 2023.

As part of its streaming expansion, Disney has invested in original content produced outside of the U.S. and now has more than 340 titles in various stages of development and production.

“Disney’s direct-to-consumer efforts have progressed at a tremendous pace in just a few short years, and our organization has continued to grow and evolve in support of our ambitious global streaming strategy,” said CEO Bob Chapek.

What Happened Next: Disney appointed Rebecca Campbell to the newly created role of chairman for international content and operations, reporting directly to Chapek. In this role, she will focus on local and regional content production for Disney’s streaming services and oversee Disney’s international media teams worldwide.

Campbell’s group is Disney’s fourth content creation operation, joining the studios content, general entertainment content and sports content groups. Campbell has been with Disney for nearly a quarter century and was previously chairman for international operations and direct-to-consumer. She's held senior leadership roles across Disney’s media, international and parks businesses.

Disney also announced the promotion of Michael Paull to the newly created role of president of Disney Streaming, with accountability for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+. Paull was previously president of Disney+ and ESPN+. Joe Earley, who previously served as executive vice president of marketing and operations for Disney+, was promoted to president of Hulu and will report to Paull.

Photo: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay.