 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SpartanNash Expands Distribution Footprint Via California Partnership
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 3:03pm   Comments
Share:
SpartanNash Expands Distribution Footprint Via California Partnership
  • SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) has expanded its distribution footprint with new operations out of a facility in Stockton, California.
  • The company executed the expansion through its long-standing partnership with Coastal Pacific Food Distributors Inc.
  • SpartanNash expects the move to enhance its coast-to-coast supply chain capabilities. The 500,000-square-foot, multi-temperature distribution center is scheduled to serve customers starting in March.
  • The company noted the West Coast expansion supports its network optimization strategy, bolsters national account business, and advances its goal of eliminating 10% of fleet mileage in 2022.
  • Price Action: SPTN shares traded lower by 2.06% at $24.19 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPTN)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com