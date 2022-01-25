SpartanNash Expands Distribution Footprint Via California Partnership
- SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) has expanded its distribution footprint with new operations out of a facility in Stockton, California.
- The company executed the expansion through its long-standing partnership with Coastal Pacific Food Distributors Inc.
- SpartanNash expects the move to enhance its coast-to-coast supply chain capabilities. The 500,000-square-foot, multi-temperature distribution center is scheduled to serve customers starting in March.
- The company noted the West Coast expansion supports its network optimization strategy, bolsters national account business, and advances its goal of eliminating 10% of fleet mileage in 2022.
- Price Action: SPTN shares traded lower by 2.06% at $24.19 on the last check Tuesday.
