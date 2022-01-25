 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ashton Kutcher-Backed Collective Shakes Up MeaTech 3D Management, Board
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 1:24pm   Comments
Share:
Ashton Kutcher-Backed Collective Shakes Up MeaTech 3D Management, Board

MeaTech 3D Ltd (NASDAQ: MITC) has made several changes to its executive management team and board.

  • Sharon Fima intends to step down from the positions of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and director in the near future.
  • The company has appointed Arik Kaufman as CEO, effective upon Fima's departure.
  • Kaufman is a founding partner of the BlueSoundWaves collective, led by Ashton Kutcher, Guy Oseary, and Effie Epstein, which recently partnered with MeaTech.
  • Related ContentMeaTech Enters Strategic Collaboration With Collective Led By Ashton Kutcher, Guy Oseary
  • Also, Steven Lavin (Chairman) and Danny Ayalon stepped down from MeaTech's board, effective January 24, 2022.
  • In addition, Omri Schanin stepped down from the board but will continue to serve as MeaTech's Deputy CEO.
  • Yaron Kaiser has been appointed to the board as its Chairperson. Kaiser is a founding partner of the BlueSoundWaves collective.
  • "We are looking forward to continuing our support for MeaTech under its new leadership, and helping it execute and accelerate its strategy," said Effie Epstein.
  • Price Action: MITC shares are trading higher by 0.19% at $5.36 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MITC)

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com