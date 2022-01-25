Ashton Kutcher-Backed Collective Shakes Up MeaTech 3D Management, Board
MeaTech 3D Ltd (NASDAQ: MITC) has made several changes to its executive management team and board.
- Sharon Fima intends to step down from the positions of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and director in the near future.
- The company has appointed Arik Kaufman as CEO, effective upon Fima's departure.
- Kaufman is a founding partner of the BlueSoundWaves collective, led by Ashton Kutcher, Guy Oseary, and Effie Epstein, which recently partnered with MeaTech.
- Related Content: MeaTech Enters Strategic Collaboration With Collective Led By Ashton Kutcher, Guy Oseary
- Also, Steven Lavin (Chairman) and Danny Ayalon stepped down from MeaTech's board, effective January 24, 2022.
- In addition, Omri Schanin stepped down from the board but will continue to serve as MeaTech's Deputy CEO.
- Yaron Kaiser has been appointed to the board as its Chairperson. Kaiser is a founding partner of the BlueSoundWaves collective.
- "We are looking forward to continuing our support for MeaTech under its new leadership, and helping it execute and accelerate its strategy," said Effie Epstein.
- Price Action: MITC shares are trading higher by 0.19% at $5.36 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Management