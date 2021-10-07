MeaTech Enters Strategic Collaboration With Collective Led By Ashton Kutcher, Guy Oseary
- Meatech 3D Ltd (NASDAQ: MITC) is partnering with a collective led by Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary, together with strategic players like Effie Epstein, to accelerate growth in developing, commercializing cultured meat production technologies.
- The company is developing cultured meat production processes based on advanced 3D bioprinting and tissue engineering technologies.
- “We believe this engagement will help accelerate our journey in becoming the global leader in the cultivated meat industry,” said CEO Sharon Fima.
- Price Action: MITC shares are trading higher by 13.94% at $7.44 on the last check Thursday.
