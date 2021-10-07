 Skip to main content

MeaTech Enters Strategic Collaboration With Collective Led By Ashton Kutcher, Guy Oseary
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 1:35pm   Comments
  • Meatech 3D Ltd (NASDAQ: MITC) is partnering with a collective led by Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary, together with strategic players like Effie Epstein, to accelerate growth in developing, commercializing cultured meat production technologies.
  • The company is developing cultured meat production processes based on advanced 3D bioprinting and tissue engineering technologies. 
  • “We believe this engagement will help accelerate our journey in becoming the global leader in the cultivated meat industry,” said CEO Sharon Fima.
  • Price Action: MITC shares are trading higher by 13.94% at $7.44 on the last check Thursday.

