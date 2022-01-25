 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Experian Will Enable Consumers To Build Their Own Credit Reports
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 25, 2022 12:44pm   Comments
Share:
Experian Will Enable Consumers To Build Their Own Credit Reports

Consumers who do not have credit reports will be able to create their own through a new program being developed by Experian (OTC: EXPGY).

What Happened: The Wall Street Journal reported that Experian is rolling out Go, a program which will enable consumers to build credit reports by linking recurring non-debt accounts to their record.

Go has been tested in a pilot program since October with 15,000 consumers, and the company reported consumers were able to go from having no FICO score to a 655 level, which is considered to be a score that lenders view as a decent-to-good credit rating. Experian stated recurring bill payments will show which consumers would display a history of financial responsibility.

"The better the representation of every individual we have, the more successful we are as a company," said Craig Boundy, chief of Experian North America.

Related Link: Analysis: Why Is It So Difficult To Obtain COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Treatments?

Why It Matters: Approximately 28 million adults do not have reports with the three major credit reporting companies — Experian, Equifax (NYSE: EFX) and TransUnion (NYSE: TRU). Without a credit report, consumers find it virtually impossible to obtain loans from mainstream lenders and are forced to seek financing from higher-cost payday lenders.

Black, Hispanic and immigrant consumers have a disproportionately high level of being without credit reports, along with college students who are new to borrowing funds.

However, the effort is not entirely altruistic — credit reporting bureaus will be able to generate more sales of consumer data to lenders if they have a larger pool of individuals to track.

Photo: Mohamed Hassan/Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXPGY)

Fintech Focus For January 7, 2022
All You Need To Know In Fintech For November 29, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: borrowing Consumers credit reports Experian FICO Score LendingNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com