Experian Will Enable Consumers To Build Their Own Credit Reports
Consumers who do not have credit reports will be able to create their own through a new program being developed by Experian (OTC: EXPGY).
What Happened: The Wall Street Journal reported that Experian is rolling out Go, a program which will enable consumers to build credit reports by linking recurring non-debt accounts to their record.
Go has been tested in a pilot program since October with 15,000 consumers, and the company reported consumers were able to go from having no FICO score to a 655 level, which is considered to be a score that lenders view as a decent-to-good credit rating. Experian stated recurring bill payments will show which consumers would display a history of financial responsibility.
"The better the representation of every individual we have, the more successful we are as a company," said Craig Boundy, chief of Experian North America.
Why It Matters: Approximately 28 million adults do not have reports with the three major credit reporting companies — Experian, Equifax (NYSE: EFX) and TransUnion (NYSE: TRU). Without a credit report, consumers find it virtually impossible to obtain loans from mainstream lenders and are forced to seek financing from higher-cost payday lenders.
Black, Hispanic and immigrant consumers have a disproportionately high level of being without credit reports, along with college students who are new to borrowing funds.
However, the effort is not entirely altruistic — credit reporting bureaus will be able to generate more sales of consumer data to lenders if they have a larger pool of individuals to track.
Photo: Mohamed Hassan/Pixabay.
