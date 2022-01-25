 Skip to main content

Victoria's Secret Forms JV With Regina Miracle For China Business
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 9:25am   Comments
  • Victoria's Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) has formed a joint venture (JV) with Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited to operate all its stores and the related online business in China.
  • Victoria's Secret will receive $45 million in cash from Regina Miracle as consideration for the investment in the JV.
  • Under the agreement, Victoria's Secret will own 51% of the JV, with Regina Miracle owning the remaining 49%.
  • The company expects the JV to occur in the first quarter of FY22.
  • "We expect the partnership will positively impact the speed and agility of the business to benefit consumers and provide us with a platform for a strong future in this important market," said CEO Martin Waters.
  • Victoria's Secret does not anticipate the proposed transaction to have a material impact on the previously affirmed operating income and EPS guidance for Q4.
  • Price Action: VSCO shares are trading higher by 0.51% at $54.74 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

