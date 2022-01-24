 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Seanergy Maritime Raises TCE Rate Outlook For Q4
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 3:38pm   Comments
Share:
Seanergy Maritime Raises TCE Rate Outlook For Q4
  • Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) expects Q4 TCE (time charter equivalent) to exceed an average TCE rate of ~$36,000 per ship per day, above the previously announced guidance of $35,200 per ship per day.
  • The company estimates the TCE rate for 1Q22 to be ~$19,000.
  • Based on the 2021 average TCE for the 5 T/C routes of the Baltic Capesize Index of $33,300, the company estimates $130 million in EBITDA for 2022.
  • "As a result of our pro-active hedging strategy in 2H21, we estimate that we will overperform the current spot market rate by approximately 50% in the first quarter. Moreover, our robust EBITDA generating capacity in multiple freight environments attests to our firm belief that our shares are currently significantly undervalued," said Chairman and CEO Stamatis Tsantanis.
  • Price Action: SHIP shares traded lower by 1.34% at $0.87 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SHIP)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
Sailing Toward the Lighthouse — Is This Company In the Shipping Industry Poised To Shine?
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Guidance

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com