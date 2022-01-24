TrueCar Stock Gains As Goldman Sachs Takes Stake
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) has taken a 6.3% stake in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE), regulatory filing shows.
- Founded in 2005, TrueCar is an automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to its nationwide network of Certified Dealers.
- Santa Monica, California-based TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for more than 250 brands.
- The company offers the purchasing process online by allowing consumers to find a new or used vehicle suitable for them, secure financing, sell or trade-in their current vehicle, and complete their purchase with a dealer.
- Price Action: TRUE shares traded higher by 7.46% at $3.39 on the last check Monday.
