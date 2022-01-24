 Skip to main content

TrueCar Stock Gains As Goldman Sachs Takes Stake
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 12:19pm   Comments
TrueCar Stock Gains As Goldman Sachs Takes Stake
  • Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) has taken a 6.3% stake in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE), regulatory filing shows.
  • Founded in 2005, TrueCar is an automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to its nationwide network of Certified Dealers.
  • Santa Monica, California-based TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for more than 250 brands.
  • The company offers the purchasing process online by allowing consumers to find a new or used vehicle suitable for them, secure financing, sell or trade-in their current vehicle, and complete their purchase with a dealer.
  • Related Content: TrueCar Founder's Latest EV-Focused Subscription Service Offers To Book A Tesla In 10 Minutes
  • Price Action: TRUE shares traded higher by 7.46% at $3.39 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

