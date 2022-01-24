 Skip to main content

Life Time Launches Kids' Versions Of Group Studio Classes
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 1:11pm   Comments
  • Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) has launched new kids' versions of its group studio classes.
  • From January 2022, kids aged 5 to 13 can experience Life Time's exclusive Ringside and Warrior Sculpt classes designed for kids and tweens.
  • "Research continues to show that getting our kids active and exercising at a young age will help them in all aspects of their lives as they grow, and these fun Life Time classes truly set the stage," said Alicia Kockler, VP of Life Time Kids.
  • The 30 to 45-minute classes focus on two age groups: 5 to 8 and 9 to 13.
  • Price Action: LTH shares traded higher by 0.85% at $15.39 on the last check Monday.

