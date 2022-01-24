BZ Chart Of The Day: Is The SPY Sell-Off Over?
After a brutal meltdown, there is a chance the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is about to reverse.
The SPY has reached levels that have been support before. If these important levels are support again, a new uptrend may form.
Support is a large concentration of buyers who are looking to buy at, or close to, the same price. In this case, it’s $430.
See Also: Why The SPY Must Hold This Key Level To Avoid Disaster
At the end of September and in early October, when SPY fell to $430 there were enough buyers to absorb all of the shares the sellers had. This put an end to the sell-off and a rally followed. There’s a chance this happens again.
To learn more about reading charts check out the new Benzinga Trading School.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Futures Technicals Top Stories Markets Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga