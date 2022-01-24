 Skip to main content

BZ Chart Of The Day: Is The SPY Sell-Off Over?

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 10:19am   Comments
After a brutal meltdown, there is a chance the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is about to reverse.

The SPY has reached levels that have been support before. If these important levels are support again, a new uptrend may form.

Support is a large concentration of buyers who are looking to buy at, or close to, the same price. In this case, it’s $430.

See Also: Why The SPY Must Hold This Key Level To Avoid Disaster

At the end of September and in early October, when SPY fell to $430 there were enough buyers to absorb all of the shares the sellers had. This put an end to the sell-off and a rally followed. There’s a chance this happens again.

To learn more about reading charts check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

spy_15.png

