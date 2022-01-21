QQQ
-8.57
370.29
-2.37%
BTC/USD
-2800.91
37880.00
-6.89%
DIA
-4.25
351.58
-1.22%
SPY
-7.51
454.26
-1.68%
TLT
+ 2.01
139.93
+ 1.42%
GLD
-0.88
172.53
-0.51%

Why The SPY Must Hold This Key Level To Avoid Disaster

byMelanie Schaffer
January 21, 2022 3:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why The SPY Must Hold This Key Level To Avoid Disaster

The SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) was trading about 1% lower on Friday for a total of an 8.19% decline since reaching a new all-time high of $479.98 on Jan. 4. The markets are attempting to price in important economic information that will be coming next week.

On Jan. 26, the Federal Reserve will meet to discuss its plan for monetary tightening, otherwise known as rate hikes, to combat rising inflation. When the Fed releases its minutes and Powell takes the stage at his press conference, traders and investors will be looking for a timetable for when, and how often, the central bank plans to raise interest rates during 2022, with the first hike expected in March.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s tone turned drastically more hawkish when it decided to double its taper of monthly bond purchases on Dec. 15. Over the three days that followed, the SPY pulled back 4.53% before reversing course for a multi-day "Santa Claus rally” that brought it to its all-time high.

On Friday, the SPY was testing the 200-day simple moving average as support. The 200-day is an important bellwether indicator that marks the turning point between what is considered a bull versus a bear market. It’s important to note that the SPY has retraced below the 200-day SMA since June 29, 2020.

See Also: Gold Is Outperforming Bitcoin And The Stock Market In The Past 3 Months: What's The Better Hedge?

The SPY Chart: The sell-off on Friday was created on much higher-than-average volume, which indicates there is fear in the markets and that the bears are in control. By mid-afternoon, about 125 million shares of the SPY had exchanged hands compared to the average 10-day volume of 99.02 million.

  • On Friday, the SPY was in the process of completing a three black crows candlestick pattern, which indicates lower prices may come again on Monday.
  • Eventually, at least an oversold bounce to the upside will come because the SPY’s relative strength index is measuring in at about 28%. The SPY’s RSI has not fallen this low since May 23, 2020, which was during the COVID-19 pandemic lows.
  • The SPY has resistance above at $441.80 and $447.03 and support below at $437.92 and $433.69.

spy_jan._21.png

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Futures Technicals Top Stories Markets Movers Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Small Cap Stocks Are At Their Cheapest Compared To Large Caps In More Than 20 Years

Small Cap Stocks Are At Their Cheapest Compared To Large Caps In More Than 20 Years

After another year of strong market performance, small-cap stocks aren't exactly cheap. Yet according to Bank of America analyst Jill Carey Hall, small caps are cheaper relative to large caps than they have been in more than two decades. read more
Why The Stock Market Dropped Following Fed Minutes

Why The Stock Market Dropped Following Fed Minutes

On Wednesday, officials released details of December's Federal Open Market Committee meeting. According to the minutes, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other officials anticipate the vehicles fueling high inflation lasting potentially beyond 2022. read more
BZ Chart of the Day – SPY Crushes ARKK

BZ Chart of the Day – SPY Crushes ARKK

The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) was designed to invest in new innovative and disruptive companies. read more
BZ Chart Of The Day: Is SPY Breaking Out?

BZ Chart Of The Day: Is SPY Breaking Out?

Since Nov. 5, the $471 level has been resistance for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY). Each time the shares reached that zone, they ran into a wall of sellers. This put a top on the price. But that may be changing, as SPY appears to be setting up for a potential break out. read more