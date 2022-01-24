 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Does Apple's Debt Look Like?
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 8:42am   Comments
Share:
What Does Apple's Debt Look Like?

 

Over the past three months, shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) moved higher by 4.63%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Apple has.

Apple's Debt

According to the Apple's most recent balance sheet as reported on October 29, 2021, total debt is at $124.72 billion, with $109.11 billion in long-term debt and $15.61 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $34.94 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $89.78 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering Apple's $351.00 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.36. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

 

What Does Apple's Debt Look Like?

 

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Tesla's Gross Margin In Focus With Q4 Earnings As Investors Look For Apple-Like Growth Story: Munster
Why You Should Not Expect Spectacular New Products From Apple As It Readies For The First Major Event Of 2022
Apple Car Project Loses Another Key Executive: Analyst Says 2022 'Make-Or-Break' Year For EV Ambitions
Apple Supplier Foxconn Sees 2022 As 'Challenging' While Bringing 'Opportunities Not Seen In Decades'
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Netflix, IBM, Rivian, Apple And More
Apple Poised To Outperform Expectations In December Quarter, Analyst Says: How Will Shares React?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-DebtNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com