Colgate-Palmolive Partners With 3Shape To Help Patients Visualize Teeth Whitening Product
- Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE: CL) has partnered with 3Shape to launch Colgate Illuminator, a tailored-to-patient teeth whitening tool, to dental clinics across the U.S. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- 3Shape is a digital dentistry 3D scanner software and service provider.
- The new in-clinic predictive tool will show personalized results for consumers of Colgate's teeth whitening product, Colgate Optic White Professional.
- 3Shape's new software, available to dentists as an in-clinic app, employs an evidence-based algorithm to display an interactive "before and after" patient photo. The process provides a predictive preview of how the teeth will look following the treatment process.
- Price Action: CL shares traded higher by 0.81% at $84.35 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.