Colgate-Palmolive Partners With 3Shape To Help Patients Visualize Teeth Whitening Product
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 9:34am   Comments
  • Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE: CLhas partnered with 3Shape to launch Colgate Illuminatora tailored-to-patient teeth whitening tool, to dental clinics across the U.S. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • 3Shape is a digital dentistry 3D scanner software and service provider.
  • The new in-clinic predictive tool will show personalized results for consumers of Colgate's teeth whitening product, Colgate Optic White Professional.
  • 3Shape's new software, available to dentists as an in-clinic app, employs an evidence-based algorithm to display an interactive "before and after" patient photo. The process provides a predictive preview of how the teeth will look following the treatment process.
  • Price Action: CL shares traded higher by 0.81% at $84.35 on the last check Monday.

