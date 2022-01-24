KBR Secures Engineering Contract From Biojet
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) has secured an engineering contract from Biojet AS for a concept study for its renewable energy facility in Ringerike, Norway. Financial terms not disclosed.
- As per the contract terms, KBR will perform technology evaluations, early engineering, and project development for Biojet's project to convert forestry residues to renewable and sustainable green fuels.
- "This award aligns with KBR's focus on combatting climate change and affirms our position as a leader in the sustainable biofuels arena," commented Jay Ibrahim, President – Sustainable Technology Solutions.
- Price Action: KBR shares closed lower by 0.88% at $45.31 on Friday.
