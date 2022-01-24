 Skip to main content

KBR Secures Engineering Contract From Biojet
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 6:40am   Comments
  • KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBRhas secured an engineering contract from Biojet AS for a concept study for its renewable energy facility in Ringerike, Norway. Financial terms not disclosed.
  • As per the contract terms, KBR will perform technology evaluations, early engineering, and project development for Biojet's project to convert forestry residues to renewable and sustainable green fuels.
  • "This award aligns with KBR's focus on combatting climate change and affirms our position as a leader in the sustainable biofuels arena," commented Jay Ibrahim, President – Sustainable Technology Solutions.
  • Price Action: KBR shares closed lower by 0.88% at $45.31 on Friday.

