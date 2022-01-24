Pictures: Tesla Cybertruck With A New Design Gets Shared On Social Media

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) hotly-anticipated electric vehicle Cybertruck’s supposed latest photographs are doing the rounds on social media.

What Happened: The new photographs of the yet-to-be launched Cybertruck reveal a smaller looking pickup compared to the original design — with removable side mirrors and a big wiper blade — as shared on the microblogging site Twitter.

Twitter user Sawyer Merritt shared two photographs of the Cybertruck, which he said were sourced from an online owners club forum.

BREAKING: A photo of what appears to be the latest design of the Tesla Cybertruck has appeared on the Cybertruck owners club forum, giving us a closer look than ever. Source: https://t.co/awuTnqsg2Y pic.twitter.com/T5f7fR8RzN — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 24, 2022

A seconnd photograph shows what appears to be a number of Tesla employees gathered around the Cybertruck and checking it out.

Another photo has appeared. Looks like a lot of employees were able to get up close to it. https://t.co/a1blq5TAol — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 24, 2022

Why It Matters: Cybertruck grabbed 7.29 million annual searches globally last year and was the second most looked-up yet-to-be launched electric vehicles behind Tesla’s electric sports car Roadster, as per a report by car-leasing research firm Lease Fetcher.

See Also: No Production In Sight Yet For Tesla Roadster, Cybertruck Or Apple Car But People Are Really Out 'Searching' For Them!

Production of the Tesla Cybertruck has reportedly been delayed until 2023 as the automaker makes changes and improvements to the vehicle.

Tesla aims to make a limited number of the Cybertrucks in the first quarter of 2023 before increasing output, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 5.26% lower at $943.9 a share on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of u/Kruzat via Wikimedia