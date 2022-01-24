 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pictures: Tesla Cybertruck With A New Design Gets Shared On Social Media
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 24, 2022 3:12am   Comments
Share:

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) hotly-anticipated electric vehicle Cybertruck’s supposed latest photographs are doing the rounds on social media.

What Happened: The new photographs of the yet-to-be launched Cybertruck reveal a smaller looking pickup compared to the original design — with removable side mirrors and a big wiper blade — as shared on the microblogging site Twitter.

Twitter user Sawyer Merritt shared two photographs of the Cybertruck, which he said were sourced from an online owners club forum.

A seconnd photograph shows what appears to be a number of Tesla employees gathered around the Cybertruck and checking it out. 

Why It Matters: Cybertruck grabbed 7.29 million annual searches globally last year and was the second most looked-up yet-to-be launched electric vehicles behind Tesla’s electric sports car Roadster, as per a report by car-leasing research firm Lease Fetcher

See Also: No Production In Sight Yet For Tesla Roadster, Cybertruck Or Apple Car But People Are Really Out 'Searching' For Them!

Production of the Tesla Cybertruck has reportedly been delayed until 2023 as the automaker makes changes and improvements to the vehicle. 

Tesla aims to make a limited number of the Cybertrucks in the first quarter of 2023 before increasing output, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 5.26% lower at $943.9 a share on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of u/Kruzat via Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Why Alibaba, JD And Other Tech Stocks Are Crashing In Hong Kong Today
Crypto Crash Making You Sweat? 'NFT Kingpin' And Dogecoin Aficionado Snoop Dogg Has Some Advice For You
Awkward: What If Dragons Hoarded Cryptos Like Dogecoin Or NFTs Instead Of Gold?
This P2E Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up Over 370% Today
Cathie Wood Sells $34.5M In Twitter Amid Elon Musk's Criticism Of NFT Feature, Loads Up On The Dip In This Crypto Stock Instead
How Much Dogecoin Does Elon Musk Own? $100K, $1M, Or Is He A Whale?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Tesla CybertruckNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com