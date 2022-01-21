 Skip to main content

Spire, Dragonfly Aerospace Partner To Support Australian Office Of National Intelligence
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 12:54pm   Comments
  • Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) has partnered with Dragonfly Aerospace to support the Australian Government's Office of National Intelligence (ONI) with a second satellite as a part of its ongoing National Intelligence Community Satellite (NICSAT) program. Financial terms not disclosed.
  • The follow-up program, NICSAT2, will see Spire designing, building, and launching the company's Low Earth Multi-Use Receiver (LEMUR) platform.
  • Dragonfly Aerospace will provide a high-performance Gecko camera using its proprietary space-proven electronics and ruggedized optics for an easy-to-integrate imaging solution for the satellite.
  • Last year, Spire worked on the NICSAT program's first satellite, Djara.
  • NICSAT2 was successfully launched aboard the SpaceX Transporter-3 mission on January 12, 2022.
  • Price Action: SPIR shares traded lower by 6.79% at $2.27 on the last check Friday.

