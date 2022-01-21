Spire, Dragonfly Aerospace Partner To Support Australian Office Of National Intelligence
- Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) has partnered with Dragonfly Aerospace to support the Australian Government's Office of National Intelligence (ONI) with a second satellite as a part of its ongoing National Intelligence Community Satellite (NICSAT) program. Financial terms not disclosed.
- The follow-up program, NICSAT2, will see Spire designing, building, and launching the company's Low Earth Multi-Use Receiver (LEMUR) platform.
- Dragonfly Aerospace will provide a high-performance Gecko camera using its proprietary space-proven electronics and ruggedized optics for an easy-to-integrate imaging solution for the satellite.
- Last year, Spire worked on the NICSAT program's first satellite, Djara.
- NICSAT2 was successfully launched aboard the SpaceX Transporter-3 mission on January 12, 2022.
