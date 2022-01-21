Mesa Airlines Reports ~4% Block Hours Growth In December
- Mesa Air Group Inc's (NASDAQ: MESA) Mesa Airlines reported 26,920 block hours in December 2021, an increase of 3.8% year-over-year.
- The company reported a controllable completion factor of 93.05% and 97.89% for its American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) operations, respectively.
- Departures in December 2021 increased 4.3% to 13,373 compared to 12,821 in December 2020.
- Block hours in December for American operations declined 15.6% Y/Y, and United operations increased by 21.8% Y/Y.
- Meanwhile, Block hours in December declined 5.4%, and Departures fell 8% versus November 2021.
- Price Action: MESA shares are trading lower by 2.15% at $5.01 on the last check Friday.
