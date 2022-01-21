 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mesa Airlines Reports ~4% Block Hours Growth In December
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 11:44am   Comments
Share:
Mesa Airlines Reports ~4% Block Hours Growth In December
  • Mesa Air Group Inc's (NASDAQ: MESA) Mesa Airlines reported 26,920 block hours in December 2021, an increase of 3.8% year-over-year.
  • The company reported a controllable completion factor of 93.05% and 97.89% for its American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) operations, respectively.
  • Departures in December 2021 increased 4.3% to 13,373 compared to 12,821 in December 2020.
  • Block hours in December for American operations declined 15.6% Y/Y, and United operations increased by 21.8% Y/Y.
  • Meanwhile, Block hours in December declined 5.4%, and Departures fell 8% versus November 2021.
  • Price Action: MESA shares are trading lower by 2.15% at $5.01 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MESA)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Where Mesa Air Group Stands With Analysts
Analyst Upgrades Delta, Names Alaska Air Top Airline Pick For 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2022
Airline Stock Short Interest Up 30% Since Omicron Variant Discovered
Mesa Airlines Reports 23% Block Hours Growth In November
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com