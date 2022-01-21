E2open Plans $100M Share Repurchase Program
- E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO) board has approved a share buyback of up to $100 million of shares over the next twelve months.
- E2open is a network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform.
- E2open held $71.5 million in cash and equivalents and generated $28.2 million in operating cash flow during the nine months ended November 30.
- Price Action: ETWO shares traded higher by 0.86% at $8.21 on the last check Friday.
