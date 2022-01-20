 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alpine 4 Holdings Subsidiary Bags $1.2M In New Purchase Orders
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 3:27pm   Comments
Share:
Alpine 4 Holdings Subsidiary Bags $1.2M In New Purchase Orders
  • Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALPP) subsidiary, Quality Circuit Assembly, Inc. (QCA), has secured $1.2 million of new purchase orders, increasing its backlog to over $2.6 million for January 2022.
  • The customers range from EV manufacturers to medical device manufacturers to 3D printing and robotics customers.
  • Kent B. Wilson, Alpine 4's CEO, said, "When coupled with our vast certifications and quality assurance programs, QCA competes well even with the bigger players in the business."
  • Price Action: ALPP shares traded higher by 10.5% at $1.69 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALPP)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com