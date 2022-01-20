Alpine 4 Holdings Subsidiary Bags $1.2M In New Purchase Orders
- Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALPP) subsidiary, Quality Circuit Assembly, Inc. (QCA), has secured $1.2 million of new purchase orders, increasing its backlog to over $2.6 million for January 2022.
- The customers range from EV manufacturers to medical device manufacturers to 3D printing and robotics customers.
- Kent B. Wilson, Alpine 4's CEO, said, "When coupled with our vast certifications and quality assurance programs, QCA competes well even with the bigger players in the business."
- Price Action: ALPP shares traded higher by 10.5% at $1.69 on the last check Thursday.
