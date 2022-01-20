 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Office Depot To Sponsor Disney Institute, National Geographic Live Events
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 2:32pm   Comments
Share:
Office Depot To Sponsor Disney Institute, National Geographic Live Events
  • ODP Corp (NASDAQ: ODP) subsidiary Office Depot has been named the official sponsor for Disney Institute Online Courses and National Geographic Live events on stages across North America in 2022.
  • Office Depot will support professionals in learning time-tested insights and best practices of Disney parks and resorts. 
  • Learners who enroll in a Disney Institute online course will receive a special link to purchase supplies from Office Depot.
  • Price Action: ODP shares traded higher by 1.17% at $43.19 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ODP)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
5 Stocks To Watch For January 3, 2022
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Novavax, ViacomCBS And More
As E-Commerce Ramped Up, Sauder Woodworking Sought Technology Solution
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com