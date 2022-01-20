Office Depot To Sponsor Disney Institute, National Geographic Live Events
- ODP Corp (NASDAQ: ODP) subsidiary Office Depot has been named the official sponsor for Disney Institute Online Courses and National Geographic Live events on stages across North America in 2022.
- Office Depot will support professionals in learning time-tested insights and best practices of Disney parks and resorts.
- Learners who enroll in a Disney Institute online course will receive a special link to purchase supplies from Office Depot.
- Price Action: ODP shares traded higher by 1.17% at $43.19 on the last check Thursday.
