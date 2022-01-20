Elys Plans Expansion Of Washington DC Restaurant Sportsbook Location
- Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ: ELYS) said it is planning to expand the number of player terminals following a good response in its first U.S. small business location at Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook in Washington D.C.
- Elys launched its small business strategy in October of 2021 with Grand Central.
- Grand Central's revenue in December 2021 exceeded $90,000 and about $735,386 in total Sports Wagering handled by the Sportsbook.
- Elys also expects to expand with its first large venue retail location at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
- Price Action: ELYS shares traded higher by 12.7% at $2.57 on the last check Thursday.
