Atlas Air Extends Long-Term Agreement With SF Group
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) subsidiary Atlas Air, Inc., extended its long-term aircraft transportation services agreement with SF Group to operate a Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 747-400 Freighter between China and the U.S.
- The financial terms of the contract extension were not disclosed. The agreement has been in place since 2018.
- SF is one of the world's largest express providers and one of China's leading couriers.
- "We are very pleased to extend our strong partnership with SF," said Atlas Air Worldwide CEO John Dietrich.
- Price Action: AAWW shares traded lower by 0.56% at $78.23 on the last check Thursday.
