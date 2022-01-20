 Skip to main content

Atlas Air Extends Long-Term Agreement With SF Group
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 2:22pm   Comments
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) subsidiary Atlas Air, Inc., extended its long-term aircraft transportation services agreement with SF Group to operate a Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 747-400 Freighter between China and the U.S.
  • The financial terms of the contract extension were not disclosed. The agreement has been in place since 2018.
  • SF is one of the world's largest express providers and one of China's leading couriers.
  • "We are very pleased to extend our strong partnership with SF," said Atlas Air Worldwide CEO John Dietrich.
  • Price Action: AAWW shares traded lower by 0.56% at $78.23 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

