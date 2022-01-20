Vision Marine Partners With Nextfour Solutions For Smart Navigation System
- Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) has partnered with Nextfour Solutions Ltd. to develop a customized multifunctional display to be integrated within its E-Motion 180 fully electric powertrain system.
- The Q Display brings an automotive-like user experience to boating by integrating the onboard computer, mobile connectivity, chart plotter, guard, and entertainment system in one single device.
- "Collaborating with Nextfour on the Q Experience system will enhance the entire powertrain and allow us to deliver a comprehensive ecosystem to electrifying recreational boating, complemented with the best and most intuitive display solution on the market," said COO Xavier Montagne.
- Price Action: VMAR shares are trading lower by 0.67% at $4.48 on the last check Thursday.
