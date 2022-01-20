Amazon To Open First Physical Clothing Store: What Investors (And Shoppers) Need To Know

While many retail companies work to expand their online presence, e-commerce juggernaut Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is bringing its clothing shopping experience to the physical world.

What Happened: Amazon on Thursday announced its first-ever physical fashion store, Amazon Style.

Amazon Style aims to combine the best features of shopping on Amazon.com with an in-store shopping experience "built to inspire." The first Amazon Style store is set to open in Los Angeles, California later this year, featuring a selection of men's and women’s apparel, shoes and accessories.

Amazon Style is new and all about ✨you✨ Our first-ever physical apparel store reimagines the shopping experience featuring advanced machine learning to make it easier than ever for you to find clothes you love. https://t.co/qDvizNDquA pic.twitter.com/j1CRJOXG2f — Amazon (@amazon) January 20, 2022

What To Know: Amazon is taking its online shopping experience to physical locations and incorporating technology that aims to improve the physical shopping experience.

"Using the Amazon Shopping app, customers can send items to a fitting room, where they can use a touchscreen to browse more options, rate items and request more sizes or styles that are delivered directly to their room within minutes," Amazon said.

The store will feature hundreds of top brands as well as items from new and emerging designers. Using Amazon's Shopping app, customers can scan an item’s QR code for product information like sizes, colors and customer ratings.

Through the use of this technology, customers can avoid searching through racks for items, which in turn allows Amazon Style to offer more selection than a traditional store of its size.

Amazon said the store is built around personalization. The company uses algorithms to produce tailored, real-time recommendations for individual customers as they shop.

"Personal styling used to be expensive and feel exclusive, but with Amazon Style’s sophisticated technology, unique store design, and thoughtful curation, we’ve made it easier than ever for customers to discover items they’ll look and feel great in."

AMZN Price Action: Amazon has traded as low as $2,881 and as high as $3,773 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.93% at $3,155.13 Thursday morning.

Photo: courtesy of Amazon.