Worksport Plans To Launch Brand Website On Terravis Energy Products
- Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP) plans to launch a brand website showcasing all the products from its wholly-owned subsidiary Terravis Energy Inc.
- The website will provide information pertinent to all that the R&D has in works, from its Non-Parasitic Electric Vehicle (NPEV) systems to its Terravis Microgrid technology.
- "Our website will be a window into the future," said Lorenzo H. Rossi, CEO Terravis Energy.
- Price Action: WKSP shares are trading higher by 3.23% at $2.51 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks