 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Worksport Plans To Launch Brand Website On Terravis Energy Products
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 11:00am   Comments
Share:
Worksport Plans To Launch Brand Website On Terravis Energy Products
  • Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSPplans to launch a brand website showcasing all the products from its wholly-owned subsidiary Terravis Energy Inc.
  • The website will provide information pertinent to all that the R&D has in works, from its Non-Parasitic Electric Vehicle (NPEV) systems to its Terravis Microgrid technology.
  • "Our website will be a window into the future," said Lorenzo H. Rossi, CEO Terravis Energy.
  • Price Action: WKSP shares are trading higher by 3.23% at $2.51 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WKSP)

6 Companies That Could Fix Domestic Battery Supply Problem Using Little To No Emissions In The Mining of Essential Minerals
Nikola's Set to Make a Comeback in 2022
2022 Promises EV Deliveries and Actual Revenue
Rivian Releases First Post-IPO Earnings Report
63 Biggest Movers From Friday
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com