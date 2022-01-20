 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Opera Shares Gain On Launch Of $50M Stock Buyback Program
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 9:52am   Comments
Share:
Opera Shares Gain On Launch Of $50M Stock Buyback Program
  • Opera Ltd's (NASDAQ: OPRA) board authorized the management to execute a share repurchase program of up to $50 million of ADSs, each representing two ordinary shares, by March 31, 2024.
  • Oslo, Norway-based Opera provides browser and integrated AI-driven digital content discovery and recommendation platforms.
  • Yahui Zhou, the Company's CEO, stated: "We believe that the share price and market value of Opera are currently significantly undervalued in light of our solid trajectory and outlook. In addition, Opera holds three minority investments in private companies that represent additional unrealized value to our shareholders."
  • Opera held $193.2 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30.
  • Price Action: OPRA shares traded higher by 8.52% at $6.88 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OPRA)

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; Bank of America Posts Upbeat Profit
Opera Unveils Beta Version Of Web 3.0-Focused 'Crypto Browser:' What You Need To Know
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com