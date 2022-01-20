 Skip to main content

Dragonfly Energy Inks Battery Supply Agreement with Thor Industries' Keystone RV
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 8:38am   Comments
  • Nevada-based Lithium-ion battery technology company Dragonfly Energy Corp. has entered into an exclusive agreement with Keystone RV Company, a subsidiary of Thor Industries Inc (NYSE: THO). The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Under the agreement, Dragonfly Energy Lithium-ion batteries will be standard or optional OEM equipment on all Keystone RV travel trailers and fifth wheels.
  • In addition, Keystone RV dealers will be exclusive aftermarket dealers for Dragonfly Energy batteries through Keystone's SolarFlex packages and as stand-alone products.
  • The agreement will make Dragonfly Energy's brand of technology and renewable energy storage available to the public for the first time.
  • Price Action: THO shares closed higher by 3.43% at $100.02 on Wednesday.

