Hyatt Plans To Launch Two New Hotels In UK
- Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE: H) said its affiliate has entered into management agreements with Stratford City Hotels Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of M&L Hospitality, for Hyatt Regency London Stratford and Hyatt House London Stratford.
- The 225-room Hyatt Regency London Stratford and the 127-room Hyatt House London Stratford are expected to open in Q2 2022.
- "The addition of these two hotels will be another exciting step in growing Hyatt's brand presence in the United Kingdom and in creating a network of hotels across the key commercial and leisure markets in the country," said Felicity Black Roberts, VP of development Europe, Hyatt.
- The hotels will join M&L Hospitality's existing Hyatt properties.
- Price Action: H shares closed lower by 3.24% at $86.94 on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.