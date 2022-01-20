 Skip to main content

Hyatt Plans To Launch Two New Hotels In UK
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 5:58am   Comments
Hyatt Plans To Launch Two New Hotels In UK
  • Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE: Hsaid its affiliate has entered into management agreements with Stratford City Hotels Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of M&L Hospitality, for Hyatt Regency London Stratford and Hyatt House London Stratford.
  • The 225-room Hyatt Regency London Stratford and the 127-room Hyatt House London Stratford are expected to open in Q2 2022.
  • "The addition of these two hotels will be another exciting step in growing Hyatt's brand presence in the United Kingdom and in creating a network of hotels across the key commercial and leisure markets in the country," said Felicity Black Roberts, VP of development Europe, Hyatt.
  • The hotels will join M&L Hospitality's existing Hyatt properties.
  • Price Action: H shares closed lower by 3.24% at $86.94 on Wednesday.

